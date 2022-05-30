Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)

In the last trading session, 0.8 million shares of the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.50, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.68B. GO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.50, offering almost -2.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.43% since then. We note from Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended GO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Instantly GO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.50 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.14% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is 16.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.55 day(s).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.99 percent over the past six months and at a 7.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $854.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to make $848.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.40%. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -42.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.32% per year for the next five years.

GO Dividends

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.83% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, and 104.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.75%. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock is held by 285 institutions, with Jackson Square Partners, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.18% of the shares, which is about 10.77 million shares worth $304.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.19% or 8.85 million shares worth $290.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.67 million shares worth $217.01 million, making up 7.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund held roughly 4.84 million shares worth around $136.96 million, which represents about 5.03% of the total shares outstanding.