Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For EnerSys (NYSE: ENS)

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.77, and it changed around $1.12 or 1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.83B. ENS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.23, offering almost -41.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.33% since then. We note from EnerSys’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 282.77K.

EnerSys stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ENS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EnerSys is expected to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) trade information

Instantly ENS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.94 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.49% year-to-date, but still up 12.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is 5.27% up in the 30-day period.

EnerSys (ENS) estimates and forecasts

EnerSys share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.71 percent over the past six months and at a 19.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $877.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect EnerSys to make $869.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $813.5 million and $810.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.60%. EnerSys earnings are expected to increase by 1.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ENS Dividends

EnerSys’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.70. It is important to note, however, that the 0.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.96 per year.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.04% of EnerSys shares, and 99.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.41%. EnerSys stock is held by 402 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.03% of the shares, which is about 4.55 million shares worth $339.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.55% or 3.94 million shares worth $311.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $94.15 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $86.73 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.