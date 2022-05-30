Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN)

In the last trading session, 0.63 million shares of the Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.39, and it changed around $2.24 or 3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.68B. DEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.30, offering almost -21.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.82% since then. We note from Denbury Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.10K.

Denbury Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DEN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denbury Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Instantly DEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.47 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.57% year-to-date, but still up 8.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is 11.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.33 day(s).

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

Denbury Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.12 percent over the past six months and at a 186.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 155.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 182.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $382.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Denbury Inc. to make $400.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $301.37 million and $343.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.10%. Denbury Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 103.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.60% per year for the next five years.

DEN Dividends

Denbury Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.97% of Denbury Inc. shares, and 104.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.64%. Denbury Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.35% of the shares, which is about 6.22 million shares worth $488.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.59% or 4.83 million shares worth $379.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $103.67 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $91.86 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.