Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL)

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.06, and it changed around -$0.45 or -1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.32B. BXSL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.69, offering almost -50.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.35% since then. We note from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 298.32K.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) trade information

Instantly BXSL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is -8.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 72610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) estimates and forecasts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.47 percent over the past six months and at a 1.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $184.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to make $181.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.60%.

BXSL Dividends

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 8.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares, and 19.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.96%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock is held by 72 institutions, with Nomura Asset Management Company Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.00% of the shares, which is about 6.79 million shares worth $230.89 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 1.89% or 3.21 million shares worth $109.02 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd and Tri-Continental Corp were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $7.37 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tri-Continental Corp held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $5.78 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.