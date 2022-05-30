Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.63 million shares of the Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.83, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.53B. FULT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.17, offering almost -21.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.99% since then. We note from Fulton Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Fulton Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended FULT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) trade information

Instantly FULT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.85 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.88% year-to-date, but still up 4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) is 0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FULT is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) estimates and forecasts

Fulton Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.80 percent over the past six months and at a -3.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Fulton Financial Corporation to make $186.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%. Fulton Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 50.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

FULT Dividends

Fulton Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Fulton Financial Corporation shares, and 66.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.30%. Fulton Financial Corporation stock is held by 365 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.57% of the shares, which is about 21.82 million shares worth $362.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.84% or 15.83 million shares worth $269.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.59 million shares worth $78.08 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.49 million shares worth around $80.54 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.