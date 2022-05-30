Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.32 million shares of the Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.56, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $459.01M. FSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.28, offering almost -37.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.11% since then. We note from Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 549.52K.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) trade information

Instantly FSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.58 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.36% year-to-date, but still up 3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) is -14.93% up in the 30-day period.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

Franklin Street Properties Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.81 percent over the past six months and at a -27.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. to make $35.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.60%.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 7.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.67 per year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.37% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares, and 86.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.61%. Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.67% of the shares, which is about 16.16 million shares worth $95.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.15% or 15.63 million shares worth $92.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.69 million shares worth $37.16 million, making up 6.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $35.21 million, which represents about 5.74% of the total shares outstanding.