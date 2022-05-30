Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.62 million shares of the Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.84, and it changed around $0.27 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. FBRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.74, offering almost -11.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.4% since then. We note from Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 614.78K.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FBRT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) trade information

Instantly FBRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.98 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.02% year-to-date, but still up 6.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) is 17.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FBRT is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. to make $56.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.00%.

FBRT Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.42. It is important to note, however, that the 8.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. shares, and 56.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.60%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. stock is held by 204 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.30% of the shares, which is about 6.95 million shares worth $97.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.29% or 3.59 million shares worth $53.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.09 million shares worth $41.69 million, making up 3.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $13.12 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.