Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $142.57, and it changed around $1.64 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.33B. FNV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $169.32, offering almost -18.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $124.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.36% since then. We note from Franco-Nevada Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.80K.

Franco-Nevada Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FNV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Franco-Nevada Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) trade information

Instantly FNV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 142.94 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.09% year-to-date, but still up 2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is -6.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $170.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FNV is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $195.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) estimates and forecasts

Franco-Nevada Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.57 percent over the past six months and at a 6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $339.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Franco-Nevada Corporation to make $332.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.80%. Franco-Nevada Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 124.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.00% per year for the next five years.

FNV Dividends

Franco-Nevada Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.63. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Franco-Nevada Corporation shares, and 75.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.64%. Franco-Nevada Corporation stock is held by 841 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.58% of the shares, which is about 14.52 million shares worth $2.01 billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 4.88% or 9.34 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.54 million shares worth $1.18 billion, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund held roughly 4.44 million shares worth around $653.57 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.