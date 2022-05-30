Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.76 million shares of the Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.42, and it changed around $1.22 or 1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.93B. FWONK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.17, offering almost -12.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.8% since then. We note from Formula One Group’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Formula One Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FWONK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Formula One Group is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) trade information

Instantly FWONK has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.67 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is -1.81% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FWONK is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Formula One Group (FWONK) estimates and forecasts

Formula One Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.00 percent over the past six months and at a 121.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.10%, up from the previous year.

6 analysts expect Formula One Group to make $685.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $180 million and $499.9 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.20%.

FWONK Dividends

Formula One Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 05.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of Formula One Group shares, and 105.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.22%. Formula One Group stock is held by 556 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 19.38 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.41% or 17.13 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.28 million shares worth $333.79 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 4.96 million shares worth around $313.41 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.