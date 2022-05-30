First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.79 million shares of the First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.75, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25B. FA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.73, offering almost -67.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.34% since then. We note from First Advantage Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 444.13K.

First Advantage Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. First Advantage Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) trade information

Instantly FA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.33 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.53% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA) is -17.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

First Advantage Corporation (FA) estimates and forecasts

First Advantage Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.64 percent over the past six months and at a 4.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $199.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect First Advantage Corporation to make $214.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $174.83 million and $171.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.00%. First Advantage Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 120.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.60% per year for the next five years.

FA Dividends

First Advantage Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.41% of First Advantage Corporation shares, and 93.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.92%. First Advantage Corporation stock is held by 135 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 58.75% of the shares, which is about 89.88 million shares worth $1.71 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 2.87% or 4.39 million shares worth $83.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $83.58 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $50.46 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.