Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.44 million shares of the Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $201.86, and it changed around $4.84 or 2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.11B. RACE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $278.78, offering almost -38.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $178.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.39% since then. We note from Ferrari N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 490.06K.

Ferrari N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended RACE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ferrari N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.2 for the current quarter.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) trade information

Instantly RACE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 201.87 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.01% year-to-date, but still up 6.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) is -5.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RACE is forecast to be at a low of $137.13 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) estimates and forecasts

Ferrari N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.16 percent over the past six months and at a -3.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ferrari N.V. to make $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.09%. Ferrari N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 6.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

RACE Dividends

Ferrari N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.80% of Ferrari N.V. shares, and 40.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.36%. Ferrari N.V. stock is held by 889 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.40% of the shares, which is about 9.99 million shares worth $2.18 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 4.02% or 7.42 million shares worth $1.92 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.47 million shares worth $962.62 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $785.54 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.