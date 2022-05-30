Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.89 million shares of the Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $206.29, and it changed around $4.06 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.74B. EFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $300.11, offering almost -45.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $185.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.95% since then. We note from Equifax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) trade information

Instantly EFX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 208.22 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.54% year-to-date, but still up 6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is -0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

Equifax Inc. (EFX) estimates and forecasts

Equifax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.73 percent over the past six months and at a 6.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Equifax Inc. to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.23 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.30%. Equifax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.70% per year for the next five years.

EFX Dividends

Equifax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Equifax Inc. shares, and 98.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.13%. Equifax Inc. stock is held by 976 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.53% of the shares, which is about 12.88 million shares worth $3.77 billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 9.65% or 11.81 million shares worth $2.8 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.47 million shares worth $1.02 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund held roughly 3.3 million shares worth around $719.58 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.