EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE: EGP): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $164.37, and it changed around $6.24 or 3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.59B. EGP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $229.84, offering almost -39.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $151.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.0% since then. We note from EastGroup Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.26K.

EastGroup Properties Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended EGP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EastGroup Properties Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) trade information

Instantly EGP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 164.64 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.86% year-to-date, but still up 5.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) is -20.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) estimates and forecasts

EastGroup Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.95 percent over the past six months and at a 10.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect EastGroup Properties Inc. to make $117.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.90%. EastGroup Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.70% per year for the next five years.

EGP Dividends

EastGroup Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.93% of EastGroup Properties Inc. shares, and 94.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.86%. EastGroup Properties Inc. stock is held by 503 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.21% of the shares, which is about 6.34 million shares worth $1.29 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.81% or 6.17 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.93 million shares worth $385.46 million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $263.67 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.