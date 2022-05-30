Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.71 million shares of the Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.51, and it changed around $0.3 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.51B. EBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.86, offering almost -17.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.05% since then. We note from Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 730.95K.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) trade information

Instantly EBC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.54 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.27% year-to-date, but still up 4.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) is -1.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) estimates and forecasts

Eastern Bankshares Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.69 percent over the past six months and at a 26.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Eastern Bankshares Inc. to make $135.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $104.61 million and $102.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.60%.

EBC Dividends

Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27 and January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.42% of Eastern Bankshares Inc. shares, and 62.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.35%. Eastern Bankshares Inc. stock is held by 276 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 15.62 million shares worth $314.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.34% or 11.66 million shares worth $251.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.91 million shares worth $107.33 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $96.44 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.