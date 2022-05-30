Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.84 million shares of the Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.44, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $282.92M. DXLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.99, offering almost -102.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.14% since then. We note from Destination XL Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 675.22K.

Destination XL Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DXLG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Instantly DXLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.70 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.83% year-to-date, but still up 7.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is -11.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXLG is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -80.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Destination XL Group Inc. to make $136.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $111.49 million and $113 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 82.60%. Destination XL Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 166.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.62% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares, and 63.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.00%. Destination XL Group Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.44% of the shares, which is about 11.08 million shares worth $62.94 million.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd, with 3.76% or 2.39 million shares worth $13.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $8.68 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $2.72 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.