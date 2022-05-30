DENN Stock Forecast 2022: Denny’s Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 10.35%

In the last trading session, 0.85 million shares of the Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.43, and it changed around $0.33 or 3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $623.30M. DENN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.28, offering almost -75.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.35% since then. We note from Denny’s Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 541.05K.

Denny’s Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended DENN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denny’s Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) trade information

Instantly DENN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.70 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.81% year-to-date, but still up 8.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) is -20.44% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DENN is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) estimates and forecasts

Denny’s Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.57 percent over the past six months and at a 22.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $112.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Denny’s Corporation to make $111.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $106.17 million and $110.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.50%. Denny’s Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 18.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

DENN Dividends

Denny’s Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.28% of Denny’s Corporation shares, and 88.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.33%. Denny’s Corporation stock is held by 209 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 7.43 million shares worth $118.96 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with 11.41% or 7.04 million shares worth $100.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.24 million shares worth $81.2 million, making up 8.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $71.26 million, which represents about 7.30% of the total shares outstanding.