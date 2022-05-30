DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) were traded, and its beta was 2.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.15, and it changed around $1.47 or 4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.23B. DCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.54, offering almost -9.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.77% since then. We note from DCP Midstream LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 626.26K.

DCP Midstream LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DCP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DCP Midstream LP is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

Instantly DCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.47 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.55% year-to-date, but still up 9.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is 3.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DCP is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

DCP Midstream LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.62 percent over the past six months and at a 114.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 577.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 505.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect DCP Midstream LP to make $4.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.08 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 113.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.60%. DCP Midstream LP earnings are expected to increase by 190.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.60% per year for the next five years.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.62% of DCP Midstream LP shares, and 33.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.54%. DCP Midstream LP stock is held by 162 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.57% of the shares, which is about 11.6 million shares worth $318.87 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 4.77% or 9.94 million shares worth $273.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 12.5 million shares worth $413.35 million, making up 6.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $60.78 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.