Could Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.69 million shares of the Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) were traded, and its beta was 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.36, and it changed around $0.19 or 2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.80M. SRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.08, offering almost -140.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.65% since then. We note from Seritage Growth Properties’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 544.20K.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Instantly SRG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.52 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.00% year-to-date, but still up 9.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is -21.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRG is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -91.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.80%.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.56% of Seritage Growth Properties shares, and 56.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.22%. Seritage Growth Properties stock is held by 184 institutions, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.05% of the shares, which is about 4.83 million shares worth $64.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.66% or 4.65 million shares worth $61.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.47 million shares worth $15.28 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $16.77 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.