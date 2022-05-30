Could Mercury Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRCY) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.5 million shares of the Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.44, and it changed around $0.93 or 1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.26B. MRCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.28, offering almost -25.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.63% since then. We note from Mercury Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 546.19K.

Mercury Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MRCY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) trade information

Instantly MRCY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.60 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.32% year-to-date, but still down -1.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is 0.97% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRCY is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) estimates and forecasts

Mercury Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.05 percent over the past six months and at a -2.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $307.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Mercury Systems Inc. to make $245.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.70%. Mercury Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -28.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

MRCY Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.07% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares, and 106.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.90%. Mercury Systems Inc. stock is held by 350 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 5.32 million shares worth $342.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.96% or 5.17 million shares worth $284.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $115.05 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $92.7 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.