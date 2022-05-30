Could KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.44 million shares of the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.46, and it changed around $0.24 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. KREF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.42, offering almost -14.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.48% since then. We note from KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 562.32K.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KREF as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) trade information

Instantly KREF has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.60 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.78% year-to-date, but still up 6.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is 4.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KREF is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) estimates and forecasts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.45 percent over the past six months and at a 6.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to make $42.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.7 million and $38.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.80%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 131.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.30% per year for the next five years.

KREF Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 8.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares, and 78.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.18%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stock is held by 245 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 20.98% of the shares, which is about 14.25 million shares worth $296.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.63% or 7.22 million shares worth $148.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $66.55 million, making up 4.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $22.54 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.