Could Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $214.40, and it changed around $2.9 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.47B. HII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $228.66, offering almost -6.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $175.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.14% since then. We note from Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 452.37K.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) trade information

Instantly HII has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 214.41 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.81% year-to-date, but still up 8.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) is -1.69% up in the 30-day period.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) estimates and forecasts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.99 percent over the past six months and at a 16.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. to make $2.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.10%. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -21.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.60% per year for the next five years.

HII Dividends

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.76 per year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. shares, and 87.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. stock is held by 745 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.31% of the shares, which is about 5.33 million shares worth $1.06 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.48% or 4.6 million shares worth $858.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $212.28 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $188.59 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.