Could Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.9 million shares of the Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.30, and it changed around $1.2 or 3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.06B. GNTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.90, offering almost -21.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.55% since then. We note from Gentex Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) trade information

Instantly GNTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.30 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.19% year-to-date, but still up 4.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) is 3.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNTX is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) estimates and forecasts

Gentex Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.03 percent over the past six months and at a 9.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $473.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Gentex Corporation to make $511.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $428 million and $399.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.70%. Gentex Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 6.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.80% per year for the next five years.

GNTX Dividends

Gentex Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 21 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Gentex Corporation shares, and 91.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.86%. Gentex Corporation stock is held by 630 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.21% of the shares, which is about 23.94 million shares worth $834.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.95% or 20.99 million shares worth $612.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $234.23 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $206.08 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.