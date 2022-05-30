Could Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYSE: BXMT) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 0.86 million shares of the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.33, and it changed around $0.45 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.26B. BXMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.04, offering almost -8.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.92% since then. We note from Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Instantly BXMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.35 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.32% year-to-date, but still up 5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is 0.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) estimates and forecasts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.39 percent over the past six months and at a -3.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $136.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. to make $145.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $112.04 million and $114.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 184.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.17% per year for the next five years.

BXMT Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 7.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, and 56.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock is held by 465 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 14.73 million shares worth $451.11 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.20% or 13.97 million shares worth $443.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.52 million shares worth $138.43 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $122.35 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.