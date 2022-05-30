Could ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.35, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. ACIW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.68, offering almost -50.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.4% since then. We note from ACI Worldwide Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.25K.

ACI Worldwide Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACIW as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACI Worldwide Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) trade information

Instantly ACIW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.67 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) is -5.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACIW is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ACI Worldwide Inc. to make $330.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $301.67 million and $316.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.20%. ACI Worldwide Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 75.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

ACIW Dividends

ACI Worldwide Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of ACI Worldwide Inc. shares, and 98.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.39%. ACI Worldwide Inc. stock is held by 395 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.67% of the shares, which is about 14.54 million shares worth $458.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.96% or 11.44 million shares worth $396.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.35 million shares worth $149.65 million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $116.16 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.