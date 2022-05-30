Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 0.64 million shares of the Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.75, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.21B. ELP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.15, offering almost -5.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.35% since then. We note from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ELP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) trade information

Instantly ELP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.89 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.66% year-to-date, but still up 3.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is 4.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELP is forecast to be at a low of $6.98 and a high of $10.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.75 percent over the past six months and at a 150.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.40%.

ELP Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.18. It is important to note, however, that the 15.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares, and 13.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.66%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock is held by 124 institutions, with Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $56.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.22% or 6.16 million shares worth $48.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $30.96 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $15.9 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.