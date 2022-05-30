Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.64 million shares of the Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.36, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. CBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.27, offering almost -89.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.85% since then. We note from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 851.98K.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CBD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is expected to report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Instantly CBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.42 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.07% year-to-date, but still up 3.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is 3.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBD is forecast to be at a low of $5.38 and a high of $9.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.09 percent over the past six months and at a 70.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.30%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.80%.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares, and 5.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.14%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock is held by 94 institutions, with Harding Loevner LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 3.53 million shares worth $14.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.44% or 1.19 million shares worth $4.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $5.53 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Portfolio held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $3.12 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.