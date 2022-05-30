Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.41 million shares of the Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $93.44, and it changed around $2.67 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.94B. CLH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $118.89, offering almost -27.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $85.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.32% since then. We note from Clean Harbors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 487.81K.

Clean Harbors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLH as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clean Harbors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.5 for the current quarter.

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) trade information

Instantly CLH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.69 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.34% year-to-date, but still up 3.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) is -12.03% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLH is forecast to be at a low of $104.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) estimates and forecasts

Clean Harbors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.68 percent over the past six months and at a 21.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc. to make $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $841.84 million and $951.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.00%. Clean Harbors Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CLH Dividends

Clean Harbors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.51% of Clean Harbors Inc. shares, and 92.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.41%. Clean Harbors Inc. stock is held by 470 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.42% of the shares, which is about 6.76 million shares worth $674.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.68% or 4.72 million shares worth $471.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $138.9 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $128.32 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.