Can United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.35 million shares of the United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.89, and it changed around $0.66 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31B. UCBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.32, offering almost -23.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.39% since then. We note from United Community Banks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 626.78K.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) trade information

Instantly UCBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.92 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.27% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is 2.90% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) estimates and forecasts

United Community Banks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.91 percent over the past six months and at a -13.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $212.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect United Community Banks Inc. to make $222.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.24 million and $182.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%. United Community Banks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

UCBI Dividends

United Community Banks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.23 per year.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of United Community Banks Inc. shares, and 87.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.27%. United Community Banks Inc. stock is held by 346 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.74% of the shares, which is about 15.62 million shares worth $543.69 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.37% or 13.12 million shares worth $471.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.37 million shares worth $260.73 million, making up 6.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $91.3 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.