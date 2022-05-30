Can Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.14, and it changed around $0.74 or 3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.77B. SHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.38, offering almost -29.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.39% since then. We note from Sotera Health Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 590.66K.

Sotera Health Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SHC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sotera Health Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Instantly SHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.20 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.23% year-to-date, but still up 4.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) is 1.59% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHC is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Sotera Health Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.49 percent over the past six months and at a 10.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $256.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Sotera Health Company to make $256.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.80%.

Sotera Health Company earnings are expected to increase by 405.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.55% per year for the next five years.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.91% of Sotera Health Company shares, and 89.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.66%. Sotera Health Company stock is held by 219 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 37.27% of the shares, which is about 105.42 million shares worth $2.48 billion.

GTCR, LLC, with 24.85% or 70.28 million shares worth $1.52 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $66.37 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $58.64 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.