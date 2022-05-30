Can Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.48 million shares of the Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.29, and it changed around $0.93 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30B. BPMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $117.86, offering almost -109.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.47% since then. We note from Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 630.37K.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BPMC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.22 for the current quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information

Instantly BPMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.67 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.45% year-to-date, but still down -1.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) is -6.54% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BPMC is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $152.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -170.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.18 percent over the past six months and at a -23.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corporation to make $43.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.16 million and $42.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 90.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.10%.

BPMC Dividends

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares, and 100.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.30%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation stock is held by 375 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 5.53 million shares worth $592.72 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.04% or 5.38 million shares worth $343.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.68 million shares worth $179.45 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $158.65 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.