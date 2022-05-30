Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.73, and it changed around -$0.36 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.10B. BEP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.95, offering almost -14.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 373.44K.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BEP as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) trade information

Instantly BEP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.25 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.63% year-to-date, but still up 3.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is 2.80% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEP is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) estimates and forecasts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.43 percent over the past six months and at a 73.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 92.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. to make $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.56%.

BEP Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 3.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.82 per year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. shares, and 59.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.94%. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. stock is held by 352 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 24.99% of the shares, which is about 68.75 million shares worth $2.46 billion.

FIL LTD, with 3.28% or 9.01 million shares worth $322.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $124.54 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $75.21 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.