Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.61 million shares of the Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.47, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.62B. BEPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.43, offering almost -21.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.0% since then. We note from Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 707.16K.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) trade information

Instantly BEPC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.92 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.74% year-to-date, but still up 2.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) is 2.10% up in the 30-day period.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) estimates and forecasts

Brookfield Renewable Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.15 percent over the past six months and at a 37.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Corporation to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $724 million and $746 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.40%.

BEPC Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 3.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares, and 74.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.65%. Brookfield Renewable Corporation stock is held by 535 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 26.02% of the shares, which is about 44.81 million shares worth $1.65 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 5.15% or 8.88 million shares worth $326.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $57.85 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $50.23 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.