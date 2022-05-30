BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 0.36 million shares of the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.28, and it changed around $0.35 or 1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $825.60M. BSIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.17, offering almost -53.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.09% since then. We note from BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 644.91K.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BSIG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) trade information

Instantly BSIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.46 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.78% year-to-date, but still up 2.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) is -1.74% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSIG is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) estimates and forecasts

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.74 percent over the past six months and at a 54.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $112.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. to make $105.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $131.3 million and $131.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -40.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.20% per year for the next five years.

BSIG Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.24 per year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares, and 107.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Paulson & Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 21.61% of the shares, which is about 8.95 million shares worth $229.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.82% or 5.31 million shares worth $128.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.52 million shares worth $54.33 million, making up 6.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $47.74 million, which represents about 4.83% of the total shares outstanding.