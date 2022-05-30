Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 0.67 million shares of the Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.05, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $284.19M. BCOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -112.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.52% since then. We note from Brightcove Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 152.60K.

Brightcove Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BCOV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Brightcove Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) trade information

Instantly BCOV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.08 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.02% year-to-date, but still up 1.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is -1.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCOV is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) estimates and forecasts

Brightcove Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.77 percent over the past six months and at a -37.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -63.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Brightcove Inc. to make $53.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.14 million and $52.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.40%. Brightcove Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 186.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

BCOV Dividends

Brightcove Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.73% of Brightcove Inc. shares, and 89.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.16%. Brightcove Inc. stock is held by 171 institutions, with Trigran Investments Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 6.11 million shares worth $47.63 million.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, with 11.33% or 4.71 million shares worth $48.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.11 million shares worth $11.33 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $8.73 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.