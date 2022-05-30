Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.40, and it changed around $0.34 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.82B. MNRL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.42, offering almost -0.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.89% since then. We note from Brigham Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 621.04K.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) trade information

Instantly MNRL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.63 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.46% year-to-date, but still up 13.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is 20.30% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) estimates and forecasts

Brigham Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.17 percent over the past six months and at a 176.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 115.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Brigham Minerals Inc. to make $70.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 136.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%. Brigham Minerals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 199.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.20% per year for the next five years.

MNRL Dividends

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 6.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares, and 82.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.81%. Brigham Minerals Inc. stock is held by 247 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.92% of the shares, which is about 6.24 million shares worth $131.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.02% or 4.2 million shares worth $107.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.53 million shares worth $57.64 million, making up 4.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $50.12 million, which represents about 4.20% of the total shares outstanding.