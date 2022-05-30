Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.24, and it changed around $0.22 or 3.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.53M. BLDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.99, offering almost -65.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.52% since then. We note from Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 568.24K.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BLDE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blade Air Mobility Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Instantly BLDE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.53 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.01% year-to-date, but still down -1.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) is -19.38% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDE is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Blade Air Mobility Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.52 percent over the past six months and at a -16.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -61.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 124.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Blade Air Mobility Inc. to make $29.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.40%.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.96% of Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares, and 63.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.24%. Blade Air Mobility Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 8.38 million shares worth $71.12 million.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with 11.11% or 7.88 million shares worth $69.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 6.39 million shares worth $47.93 million, making up 9.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $14.06 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.