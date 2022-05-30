BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (BSGM): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.30M. BSGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.58, offering almost -288.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.14% since then. We note from BioSig Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.00K.

BioSig Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSGM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioSig Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Instantly BSGM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.09% year-to-date, but still up 2.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is 49.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSGM is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -408.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -238.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,503.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $770k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BioSig Technologies Inc. to make $1.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $118k and $207k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 552.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 644.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.70%.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.87% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, and 11.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.61%. BioSig Technologies Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $2.92 million.

InterOcean Capital Group, LLC, with 4.53% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $1.86 million, making up 4.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.