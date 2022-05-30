BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.6 million shares of the BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.12, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53B. BRBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.19, offering almost -30.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.05% since then. We note from BellRing Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

BellRing Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BRBR as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BellRing Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) trade information

Instantly BRBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.64 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.45% year-to-date, but still up 4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) is 18.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRBR is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) estimates and forecasts

BellRing Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.75 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $388.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect BellRing Brands Inc. to make $405.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.80%. BellRing Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.31% per year for the next five years.

BRBR Dividends

BellRing Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.58% of BellRing Brands Inc. shares, and 63.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.65%. BellRing Brands Inc. stock is held by 332 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $299.29 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 4.30% or 5.87 million shares worth $135.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.29 million shares worth $31.43 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $30.72 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.