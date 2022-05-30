Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.7 million shares of the Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $256.46, and it changed around $3.96 or 1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.98B. BDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $277.29, offering almost -8.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $229.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.61% since then. We note from Becton Dickinson and Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) trade information

Instantly BDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 259.54 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.60% year-to-date, but still up 1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is 1.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $278.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDX is forecast to be at a low of $255.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) estimates and forecasts

Becton Dickinson and Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.33 percent over the past six months and at a -14.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Company to make $4.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.89 billion and $5.13 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.80%. Becton Dickinson and Company earnings are expected to increase by 152.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.85% per year for the next five years.

BDX Dividends

Becton Dickinson and Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares, and 87.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.55%. Becton Dickinson and Company stock is held by 2,067 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 24.18 million shares worth $6.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.25% or 20.67 million shares worth $5.5 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.07 million shares worth $2.03 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 6.08 million shares worth around $1.53 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.