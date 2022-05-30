Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.21, and it changed around $1.33 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.12B. BECN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.90, offering almost -6.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.84% since then. We note from Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 446.07K.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BECN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) trade information

Instantly BECN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.29 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.73% year-to-date, but still up 2.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is 1.26% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BECN is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) estimates and forecasts

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.84 percent over the past six months and at a 34.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. to make $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.87 billion and $1.88 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.20%. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -73.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.83% per year for the next five years.

BECN Dividends

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares, and 109.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.96%. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stock is held by 311 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 21.34% of the shares, which is about 14.67 million shares worth $869.75 million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.62% or 8.67 million shares worth $497.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $101.72 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $99.18 million, which represents about 2.52% of the total shares outstanding.