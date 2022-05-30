Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.16B. BBAR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.98, offering almost -58.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.69% since then. We note from Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 541.14K.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Instantly BBAR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.23 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still up 5.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) is 3.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.03 percent over the past six months and at a -19.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -39.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. to make $244.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $439.7 million and $299.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.50%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 27.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.93% per year for the next five years.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares, and 2.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.44%. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $2.98 million.

Paloma Partners Management Co, with 0.26% or 0.53 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and GMO Emerging Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.6 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Emerging Markets Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.