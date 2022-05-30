Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 0.65 million shares of the Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.28, and it changed around $0.7 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.65B. AVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.75, offering almost -0.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.04% since then. We note from Avnet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 742.72K.

Avnet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AVT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avnet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) trade information

Instantly AVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.30 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.10% year-to-date, but still up 4.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) is 10.18% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVT is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) estimates and forecasts

Avnet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.96 percent over the past six months and at a 152.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Avnet Inc. to make $6.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.10%. Avnet Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 723.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.40% per year for the next five years.

AVT Dividends

Avnet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.14 per year.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Avnet Inc. shares, and 99.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.41%. Avnet Inc. stock is held by 469 institutions, with Pzena Investment Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.10% of the shares, which is about 12.04 million shares worth $488.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.93% or 10.76 million shares worth $443.77 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $116.19 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $110.83 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.