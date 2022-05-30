Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.86 million shares of the Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.84, and it changed around $0.26 or 1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.09B. ASB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.78, offering almost -23.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.71% since then. We note from Associated Banc-Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Associated Banc-Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ASB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Associated Banc-Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) trade information

Instantly ASB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.84 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.75% year-to-date, but still up 6.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) is 1.12% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASB is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) estimates and forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.67 percent over the past six months and at a -13.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $279.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp to make $292.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $252.96 million and $263.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%. Associated Banc-Corp earnings are expected to increase by 17.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

ASB Dividends

Associated Banc-Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.25 per year.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.50% of Associated Banc-Corp shares, and 80.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.72%. Associated Banc-Corp stock is held by 379 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.81% of the shares, which is about 17.71 million shares worth $403.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.95% or 14.94 million shares worth $337.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.17 million shares worth $99.77 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $91.68 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.