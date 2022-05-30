Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.36 million shares of the Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.89, and it changed around $1.43 or 1.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.87B. AWI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $118.14, offering almost -40.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.7% since then. We note from Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.77K.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AWI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Armstrong World Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) trade information

Instantly AWI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.21 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) is -4.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) estimates and forecasts

Armstrong World Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.35 percent over the past six months and at a 16.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $317.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Armstrong World Industries Inc. to make $328.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $280 million and $292 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%. Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 322.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.23% per year for the next five years.

AWI Dividends

Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares, and 106.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.43%. Armstrong World Industries Inc. stock is held by 342 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.30% of the shares, which is about 5.3 million shares worth $615.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.12% or 4.28 million shares worth $497.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.26 million shares worth $378.98 million, making up 6.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $307.46 million, which represents about 5.64% of the total shares outstanding.