argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.32 million shares of the argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $323.10, and it changed around $7.13 or 2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.82B. ARGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $356.78, offering almost -10.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $249.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.78% since then. We note from argenx SE’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 295.62K.

argenx SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ARGX as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. argenx SE is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.95 for the current quarter.

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) trade information

Instantly ARGX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 325.50 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.74% year-to-date, but still down -0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is 12.21% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $382.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARGX is forecast to be at a low of $300.00 and a high of $455.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

argenx SE (ARGX) estimates and forecasts

argenx SE share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.02 percent over the past six months and at a -142.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -69.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect argenx SE to make $43.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.10%.

argenx SE earnings are expected to increase by 40.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.00% per year for the next five years.

ARGX Dividends

argenx SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of argenx SE shares, and 56.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.18%. argenx SE stock is held by 279 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.45% of the shares, which is about 5.6 million shares worth $1.96 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.55% or 4.59 million shares worth $1.61 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $354.12 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $283.66 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.