Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.6 million shares of the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.76, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. ARI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.94, offering almost -32.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.56% since then. We note from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) trade information

Instantly ARI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.79 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.04% year-to-date, but still up 6.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is 0.95% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) estimates and forecasts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.92 percent over the past six months and at a -2.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $67.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. to make $68.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.20%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.07% per year for the next five years.

ARI Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.97 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 10.97% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 11.45 per year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares, and 66.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.87%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock is held by 310 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.96% of the shares, which is about 23.84 million shares worth $332.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.39% or 14.61 million shares worth $192.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 9.25 million shares worth $126.25 million, making up 6.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $52.28 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.