Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.68 million shares of the Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.54, and it changed around $1.0 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00B. AIRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.82, offering almost -22.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.09% since then. We note from Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 925.50K.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AIRC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) trade information

Instantly AIRC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.77 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.70% year-to-date, but still up 5.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) is -12.14% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIRC is forecast to be at a low of $46.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) estimates and forecasts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.11 percent over the past six months and at a 13.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 316.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $188.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. to make $194.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.10%.

AIRC Dividends

Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.87 per year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Apartment Income REIT Corp. shares, and 102.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.25%. Apartment Income REIT Corp. stock is held by 453 institutions, with Cohen & Steers Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.90% of the shares, which is about 26.55 million shares worth $1.45 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.51% or 22.79 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.49 million shares worth $395.64 million, making up 4.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 5.18 million shares worth around $283.04 million, which represents about 3.30% of the total shares outstanding.