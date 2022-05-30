An Analysis Of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.36, and it changed around $0.42 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00B. UBSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.00, offering almost -12.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.04% since then. We note from United Bankshares Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 814.28K.

United Bankshares Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended UBSI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Bankshares Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) trade information

Instantly UBSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.36 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.98% year-to-date, but still up 5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) is 10.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBSI is forecast to be at a low of $37.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) estimates and forecasts

United Bankshares Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.15 percent over the past six months and at a -7.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $253.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect United Bankshares Inc. to make $261.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.40%. United Bankshares Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

UBSI Dividends

United Bankshares Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.02 per year.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of United Bankshares Inc. shares, and 68.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.03%. United Bankshares Inc. stock is held by 398 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.95% of the shares, which is about 18.87 million shares worth $658.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.46% or 18.38 million shares worth $666.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.94 million shares worth $209.76 million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $133.69 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.