An Analysis Of NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.43 million shares of the NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.65, and it changed around $0.67 or 1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74B. NTCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.39, offering almost 0.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.92% since then. We note from NetScout Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 499.91K.

NetScout Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NTCT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NetScout Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) trade information

Instantly NTCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.68 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.81% year-to-date, but still up 5.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) is 18.14% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTCT is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) estimates and forecasts

NetScout Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.04 percent over the past six months and at a 8.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $201.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NetScout Systems Inc. to make $219.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.90%. NetScout Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.78% per year for the next five years.

NTCT Dividends

NetScout Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 31.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.86% of NetScout Systems Inc. shares, and 96.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.14%. NetScout Systems Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.65% of the shares, which is about 12.3 million shares worth $394.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.46% or 7.72 million shares worth $255.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.2 million shares worth $163.94 million, making up 7.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund held roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $114.55 million, which represents about 4.98% of the total shares outstanding.