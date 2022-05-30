AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN): Decline Of -83.0% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 0.33 million shares of the AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $95.63, and it changed around $1.88 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.19B. AMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.12, offering almost -35.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $82.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.47% since then. We note from AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 701.34K.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) trade information

Instantly AMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 96.33 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.83% year-to-date, but still up 8.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is -5.08% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $133.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMN is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $175.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) estimates and forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.91 percent over the past six months and at a 30.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services Inc. to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $824.32 million and $783.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.00%. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 359.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.35% per year for the next five years.

AMN Dividends

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares, and 103.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.31%. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stock is held by 549 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.76% of the shares, which is about 7.49 million shares worth $781.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.53% or 5.6 million shares worth $685.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $337.02 million, making up 7.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $164.45 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.